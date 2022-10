#8 Vinnie Van Go - Gulfstream Park, R1 (17:25

VINNIE VAN GO is a very interesting runner following switch of barns and should make a bold show. He has a good record at this level and is taken to quickly resume winning ways. Joe Di Baggio gets class relief and can go close, whilst Positively Awesome is worth a close look.

#1 Lynx - Gulfstream Park, R7 (20:33)

LYNX was unbeaten in her first 3 starts before finishing second in a valuable stakes contest when stretching out in distance behind a good one last time and has an excellent chance at the weights in this. Dorth Vader was comfortably back in third in the aforementioned race and can chase the selection home again.

#3 Sherlyn Go Go - Gulfstream Park, R11 (22:40)

SHERLYN GO GO drops back into maiden company having taken the step into a stakes event last time and tops the shortlist. She was second on debut before being highly tried and this looks a good spot for her to get off the mark. Black Ice can also make her presence felt.