#7 Krabi - Gulfstream Park, R1 (17:50)

KRABI found this level much to her liking last time and this looks a good opportunity for her to get off the mark. Heart of The Beast has shown a bit previously and can chase the selection home. I Love Ireland has plenty of experience and can fill the places.

#5 Seiver - Delaware Park, R2 (18:00)

SEIVER arrives in good form and can gain her first success for this barn who are in very good order at present. Louise Brooks won here in May and appeals most of the rest. Model Behavior can make her presence felt, too.

#3 Angiolleta - Del Mar, R5 (00:09)

ANGIOLLETA arrives from Europe with a good effort behind her and rates a big player in this maiden contest. Loterie also showed plenty when third on debut in Ireland and is likely to be on the premises too for a barn with a great record with similar types. Roscoe Village is another who requires consideration stretching out in distance.