Timeform US SmartPlays: Saturday 29 January

#3 Ace Destroyer - Tampa Bay R1 (17:13)

A C&D winner last month, Ace Destroyer was claimed out of that contest and is of major interest on debut for new connections. Nick The Cardshark will get plenty of help from the saddle here and is taken for the forecast, while Yak is also taken into account.

#3 Folk Hero - Tampa Bay R3 (18:13)

Folk Hero was clear of the rest when second here last time and is obviously in decent heart. He looks sure to go well again. Sassy Like Julia also makes appeal on stable debut and may be the one for the forecast, while Fall Campaign can claim the bronze medal.

#4 Vintner - Tampa Bay R6 (19:43)

Based on his three most recent runs, Vintner has the beating of a number of today's rivals and seems sure to put up a good account. Hold The Spice can emerge best of the opposition, while Lion Charmer is another who demands a closer look.