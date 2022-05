Tellaperfecttale (Belmont Park R6, 20:34 BST) looks the clear pick at the weights and has leading claims. She's won twice this year and her last run on barn debut is easily excused after stumbling at the start and losing plenty of ground. Makin My Move hasn't been seen since last November but has been working quite well of late, whilst Ready A. P. also demands scrutiny.

Colorofacloud (Pimlico R8, 21:15 BST) is weighted to go well and seems likely to take the beating. She's a long-standing maiden but has plenty of good efforts on record. Divine Victory represents a barn with a decent strike rate here and is likely to be thereabouts as well. Bad Temper also merits respect.

Rubysa (Gulfstream Park R7, 21:16 BST) arrives here in a very good vein of form and has leading claims. She stepped up on her barn debut when second here last time, having some of these reopposing in behind. Bella Romance is taken to step up on reappearance, whilst Look Up To Heaven is another who requires a second look.