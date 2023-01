#2 Cousin Andrew - Aqueduct R2 (17:40)

Cousin Andrew must have a good chance on today's terms and has leading claims as he drops in grade in this $25k claimer. Turnsandconditions also makes appeal on stable debut and may prove the main danger amongst most the rest. Top of The Mint is another demands a closer look.

#2 Gut Feeling - Aqueduct R3 (18:10)

Gut Feeling has been in good form of late and recorded the best workout of the day just last week, suggesting he remains in decent nick. Higher Quality has had a break to refresh and is another that is likely to go close, while Skylander also needs some consideration.

#8 Cupids Girl - Aqueduct R5 (19:19)

Cupids Girl has been knocking on the door in her last few starts, including when touched off by a nose in a similar race at this track last month. True Empress is also likely to be thereabouts and can fill out the exacta, while Divine Wine makes up the three.