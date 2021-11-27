To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Tony Calvin Tips

Rhys Williams Tips

Paul Nicholls Previews

Daily Racing Multiple

Today's Racing News

Racing Results & Replays

Timeform US SmartPlays: Saturday 27 November

Woodbine racecourse
Timeform focus on the action at Woodbine

Timeform provide the three best bets at Woodbine on Saturday.

#3 Hitters Park - Woodbine R2 (18:28)

Hitters Park completed the hat-trick in convincing fashion last time and it looks a good sign that connections are willing to step her up in grade in this $20k claimer. Reconfigure looks to have been found a competitive spot and is the pick of the remainder, while Piven also commands a second look.

#9 Veloce - Woodbine R4 (19:32)

Veloce ran a fine race to finish second in a very similar race to this last time and looks worth siding with to go one better this time around. Ingordwetrust also has a good chance on these terms and is next on our list, while Lion Kingdom is another that requires respect.

#5 Load Abroad - Woodbine R5 (20:05)

Load Abroad has an excellent chance at the weights and looks to have good claims of getting off the mark at the fifth time of asking. Lady Fortune should also go close, while Sacred Dancer deserves some consideration.

Woodbine (US) 27th Nov (R5 7f Mdn Claim)

Show Hide

Saturday 27 November, 8.05pm

Market rules

Back Lay
She Aint No Joke
Well Actually
Pleasures Gold
Majestic Horizon
Load Abroad
Phil In Echo
Talk To Ya Later
Dazzling Diva
Sacred Dancer
Lady Fortune
Retail Therapist
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Horse Racing Tips