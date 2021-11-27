Timeform US SmartPlays: Saturday 27 November

#3 Hitters Park - Woodbine R2 (18:28)

Hitters Park completed the hat-trick in convincing fashion last time and it looks a good sign that connections are willing to step her up in grade in this $20k claimer. Reconfigure looks to have been found a competitive spot and is the pick of the remainder, while Piven also commands a second look.

#9 Veloce - Woodbine R4 (19:32)

Veloce ran a fine race to finish second in a very similar race to this last time and looks worth siding with to go one better this time around. Ingordwetrust also has a good chance on these terms and is next on our list, while Lion Kingdom is another that requires respect.

#5 Load Abroad - Woodbine R5 (20:05)

Load Abroad has an excellent chance at the weights and looks to have good claims of getting off the mark at the fifth time of asking. Lady Fortune should also go close, while Sacred Dancer deserves some consideration.