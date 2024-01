Three best bets in the US from Timeform

ROMAGNA MIA has won the last two of her three starts in the US since shipping over from Europe and it's hard to look elsewhere in this Grade 3. R Calli Kim demands plenty of respect in view of her unbeaten run and is likely to be thereabouts as well. Sister Otoole can't be ruled out of things either.

HEJAZI gave it a good go when second in a Grade 1 last time and can go one better having clocked one of the best times in a workout a few days ago. Accretive disappointed in the mud last time but can get back on track here, while Cyclone Mischief can see out the three.

The Preakness winner NATIONAL TREASURE got back on track last time and has been working well since, so he's a confident selection. Hoist The Gold scored in good style last time and is up there on the shortlist too. Skippylongstocking finished one place behind the selection last time and also demands respect.