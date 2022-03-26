Tony Calvin Tips

Timeform US SmartPlays: Saturday 26 March

US Racing
Timeform focus on the US action at Aqueduct

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Aqueduct on Saturday.

"She has an excellent chance at the weights based on her win here on her penultimate start..."

Timeform on Easy To Bless

#4 Easy To Bless - Aqueduct R1 (17:20)

Easy To Bless' last run forgiven as she was trapped very wide throughout. She has an excellent chance at the weights based on her win here on her penultimate start. Its Cold In Dehere arrives in good form and is the pick of the remainder, while Cazilda Fortytales deserves respect as well.

#4 Witch Hunter - Aqueduct R2 (17:52)

Witch Hunter was a convincing winner here last time and looks to have good prospects of following up in a race that looks no deeper. Indian Bella comes here in a very good vein of form and can emerge best of the rest, while First Forever can also make the three.

#5 Repo Rocks - Aqueduct R9 (21:32)

Repo Rocks has run with credit to be placed in graded stakes company on his last couple of starts and is taken to come out on top in these slightly calmer waters. Answer In should also go close, while Zoomer is another who merits a second look.

