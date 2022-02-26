Timeform US SmartPlays: Saturday 26 February

#4 Lea Me Alone - Tampa Bay R1 (17:13)

Lea Me Alone ran creditably in a slightly stronger race than this last time and is taken to come out on top. Sing Along Suzy is out again quickly after running her best race yet last time and is the one for the forecast, while Tale Of V K makes up the three.

#2 Sassy Beast - Tampa Bay R4 (18:45)

Sassy Beast is weighted to go well and looks to have good claims of recording a fourth win from just eight starts in this optional claimer. Sara Mia arrives here in good vein of form and can come out best of the remainder, while Bahamian Moon merits a closer look as well.

#7 Dazzling Truths - Tampa Bay R9 (21:23)

Dazzling Truths was just denied by a head in her hat-trick bid last time and is taken to go one better this time around. Bird's Eye View is difficult to overlook in view of strike rate here and is also likely to be in the mix, while Missionatthespa shouldn't be far away either.