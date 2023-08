Best bets in the US from Timeform

#4 Mistical Curlin - Saratoga, R3 (17:46)

MISTICAL CURLIN appeals as being hard to beat on these terms and could well get things his own way out in front. Watasha has found himself running for a different barn on each of what will be his last four starts having been claimed once more, but still appeals as best of the remainder. Skylander ran well when last seen and is another who demands a second look.

#2 Weehawken - Woodbine, R7 (21:15)

WEEHAWKEN ran well when third in a strongly-run contest at this track last time and can gain a second career success here. Royal Blush drops to 6f for the first time but can chase the selection home. Impetuous Molly returns from an absence but may find this easier.

#2 Graytana - Gulfstream Park, R8 (21:23)

GRAYTANA found the class drop to her liking last time and she can strike again whilst the iron is hot. Mama Strong has two wins to her name and could well emerge as best of the remainder after a break. Beach Ready chases the 4-timer and merits respect in a better race.