#2 Printrack - Aqueduct, R2 (17:50)

PRINTRACK gets class relief on debut for a barn that do really well with new recruits and are in great form at present. He rates as being hard to stop here and can add a fourth win to his tally. Double Shot may find this easier than of late and can fill the runner-up spot.

#8 Kant Hurry Love - Aqueduct, R4 (18:55)

KANT HURRY LOVE was denied by a nose when attempting the hat-trick last time. She had several of these rivals behind and will be hard to beat on these terms. Respectfully is of interest on barn debut and can emerge second best. Baba isn't entirely out of it either and could outrun her odds.

#6 All Fools Day - Tampa Bay Downs, R8 (19:50)

ALL FOOLS DAY has gone close the last twice, finishing clear of the rest last time, and should make a bold show to resume the winning thread. That's My Boi Toy is less up against it on this occasion and could well emerge as best of the rest. Aidingandabetting is another that comes into contention back on dirt.