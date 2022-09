#8 Leader Of The Band - Parx Racing, R6 (19:31)

LEADER OF THE BAND is having a good season and makes most appeal. A winner of three races this season, including a stakes contest at Saratoga last month, she'll be hard to stop attempting to follow up. Chub Wagon has a superb strike-rate and can make her presence known. Love In The Air won a stakes contest here last month and also requires respect.

#1 Miss You Ella - Gulfstream Park, R8 (20:58)

MISS YOU ELLA looks the clear pick at the weights and is the selection. She's got a fine record on the synthetic surface here, never finishing out of the top two and can reverse form with the reopposing Empress Ellie after a nose defeat last time. That rival can chase her home, whilst I Believe In Magic is another that comes into the reckoning.

#8 Taiba - Parx Racing, R12 (23:10)

A competitive Grade 1 but the lightly-raced TAIBA is taken to resume winning ways. Beaten a head by the reopposing Cyberknife in the Haskell last time, he's been working very well leading up to this and can claim a second top-level success. The latter will certainly give the selection something to think about but may have to settle for second this time, whilst Zandon is proving consistent and can add another placed effort to his record.