Three best bets in the US from Timeform

#7 Speedyness - Laurel Park, R8 (20:50)

SPEEDYNESS has built up a good strike-rate and should give it a good go on the back of a wide-margin win here last time. Sweet Soddy J is also likely to be on the premises, while Circle P is lightly raced and can't be ruled out.

#2 Waralo - Aqueduct, R7 (21:18)

WARALO did well to finish so far clear of the rest last time and is the selection to resume the winning thread in this spot. Rock The Weekend steps up in class after a win last time and can outrun his odds. Pineapple Man returns after a break but also requires consideration.

#10 Sweet Dani Girl - Gulfstream Park, R10 (21:36)

SWEET DANI GIRL has to be of serious interest given her strike-rate at this venue and looks to be the one they all have to beat. Ocean Club gets class relief on return and can emerge best of the remainder, while Fuente Ovejuna shouldn't be ruled out either.