#2 Alado - Gulfstream Park, R4 (18:55)

ALADO is from a stable very well known for their exploits in this type of race and looks to have decent prospects. He's only run one bad race on the synthetic surface at this track and his last run suggests he may be building up to something. No Nay Franklin gets class relief and should be on the premises.

#7 Undercover Kitty - Delaware Park, R6 (20:00)

UNDERCOVER KITTY will be hard to beat on these terms and looks sure to be thereabouts. He was able to dictate steady fractions when winning by 6 lengths in a stakes race last time and drops in class here. Visual Artist had daylight back in second last time and is likely to be on the premises too, whilst Krachenwagen deserves some consideration.

#7 Jack Christopher - Monmouth Park, R12 (22:45)

JACK CHRISTOPHER looks the clear pick and is hard to oppose. The selection extended his unbeaten record to four with an emphatic success in the Grade 1 Woody Stephens at Belmont last time, winning by 10 lengths from Pappacap. Taiba can get his career back on track and is the one for the forecast.