#4 Search Results - Monmouth Park, R10 (21:38)

This doesn't look the deepest Grade 3 and Search Results jumps off the page as the obvious winner. She's won four times at graded level, including a cosy success in this last year, and promises to take all the beating. First To Act hasn't raced since last November but recent workouts suggest she retains all her ability.

#9 Fortineno - Monmouth Park, R13 (23:20)

Fortineno has raced just three times but has shown plenty and is expected to make a bold show here. She's also got the added bonus of being ridden by one of the best in the business. White Lilacs arrives chasing the hat-trick making her barn debut, while Cecile should find this a bit easier than last time and should be on the premises.