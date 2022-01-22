Timeform US SmartPlays: Saturday 22 January

#2 Susikin - Tampa Bay R1 (17:15)

Susikin was runner-up at this track last time and looks to have a leading chance as she drops just a little in grade. Salsa Rita may be the one for the forecast, while Ornery Angel is also considered starting out for a new trainer.

#8 Murcielago - Tampa Bay R5 (19:13)

Murcielago was an impressive winner at Woodbine when last seen and is a big player as he makes his debut for a new stable. Frankie Z is also likely to be on the premises, while All Fools Day also commands consideration.

#9 Dazzling Truths - Tampa Bay R8 (20:47)

The hat-trick seeking Dazzling Truths comes here in the form of his life and looks sure to take plenty of beating once more. Bird's Eye View also comes here in a good vein of form and could well emerge as best of the remainder, while Atreyu is likely to be thereabouts as well.