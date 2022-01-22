To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Saturday 22 January

US horse racing
Timeform focus on the US action at Tampa Bay

Timeform identify the three best bets at Tampa Bay on Saturday.

"...comes here in the form of his life..."

#2 Susikin - Tampa Bay R1 (17:15)

Susikin was runner-up at this track last time and looks to have a leading chance as she drops just a little in grade. Salsa Rita may be the one for the forecast, while Ornery Angel is also considered starting out for a new trainer.

#8 Murcielago - Tampa Bay R5 (19:13)

Murcielago was an impressive winner at Woodbine when last seen and is a big player as he makes his debut for a new stable. Frankie Z is also likely to be on the premises, while All Fools Day also commands consideration.

#9 Dazzling Truths - Tampa Bay R8 (20:47)

The hat-trick seeking Dazzling Truths comes here in the form of his life and looks sure to take plenty of beating once more. Bird's Eye View also comes here in a good vein of form and could well emerge as best of the remainder, while Atreyu is likely to be thereabouts as well.

