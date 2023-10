Three best bets in North America from Timeform

#5 Value Area - Belmont at the Big A, R2 (18:10)

VALUE AREA took a substantial step forward from debut last time and looks the one to go with in this maiden contest. Gun Song put in a bullet workout last week, is partnered by one of the top riders at this track and appeals as best of the rest on debut. Don't Say It switches to the dirt at the second time of asking and also commands a closer look.

#9 Paradise Pride - Laurel Park, R8 (21:07)

PARADISE PRIDE is holding his form well for this barn and should go well once more, he gets the nod. Charge To Victory gets on really well with the rider booked today and is next on our list. Brasstown also comes into the reckoning on barn debut.

#1 Amanda Rose - Golden Gate Fields, R2 (21:45)

AMANDA ROSE ran well in a similar low-level contest last time and looks the clear pick at the weights. Time To Smile finished one place behind the selection then and may have to settle for more of the same again. Out Of Stars got back on track last time and can see out the 1-2-3.