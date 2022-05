#4 Evan Harlan - Pimlico, R3 (16:41)

EVAN HARLAN will be hard to beat on these terms and looks the obvious selection for a barn in good form. The son of Temple City returned with a second-placed finish in a maiden special weight at Aqueduct last time and can go one better. Amarillo posted a good time last time out and looks the likeliest runner-up.

#6 Thing - Gulfstream Park, R1 (17:15)

THING holds obvious claims in this contest. The selection only has the sole win to his name but gets class relief in this. Another Duke hails from a barn that has been in good order for some time now and is the pick of the remainder.

#6 Miszlo - Gulfstream Park, R8 (21:20)

MISZLO could be the one to beat. She came from a long way back to make the frame in a similar contest on this synthetic surface last time on barn debut and is taken to improve. Code Name Lise is less up against it on this occasion and should go well too. Broadway Peggy also commands consideration on best form.