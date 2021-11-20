To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Saturday 20 November

US racing
Timeform pick out the best bets in the US

Timeform provide the three best bets at Woodbine on Saturday.

"...was a bit out of his depth in stakes company last time and is better judged on his prior start..."

Timeform on Speed Way

#6 Samurai Queen - Woodbine R2 (18:25)

Samurai Queen can be a bit in and out but she has an excellent chance at the weights in this low-level claimer and looks the one to go with. Westlodge Intrigue is also likely to be on the premises as well, while Pino In A Purse is another who is entitled to a closer look.

#12 Speed Way - Woodbine R4 (19:23)

Speed Way was a bit out of his depth in stakes company last time and is better judged on his prior start when second in a similar claimer to this one. Unilateral is another that has less on his plate here than in last race and looks the one for the forecast.

#8 If Six Was Nine - Woodbine R10 (22:25)

If Six Was Nine arrives here in a very good vein of form and should give backers a good run for their money in this claimer. Alternative View appeals as best of the remainder, while Lower For Longer is another who demands consideration.

Woodbine (US) 20th Nov (R10 7f Claim)

Saturday 20 November, 10.25pm

