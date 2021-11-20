Timeform US SmartPlays: Saturday 20 November

#6 Samurai Queen - Woodbine R2 (18:25)

Samurai Queen can be a bit in and out but she has an excellent chance at the weights in this low-level claimer and looks the one to go with. Westlodge Intrigue is also likely to be on the premises as well, while Pino In A Purse is another who is entitled to a closer look.

#12 Speed Way - Woodbine R4 (19:23)

Speed Way was a bit out of his depth in stakes company last time and is better judged on his prior start when second in a similar claimer to this one. Unilateral is another that has less on his plate here than in last race and looks the one for the forecast.

#8 If Six Was Nine - Woodbine R10 (22:25)

If Six Was Nine arrives here in a very good vein of form and should give backers a good run for their money in this claimer. Alternative View appeals as best of the remainder, while Lower For Longer is another who demands consideration.