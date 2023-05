#1 Whitebeam - Pimlico, R7 (19:08)

WHITEBEAM made a promising US debut despite the run of things going against her and can gain some compensation here. Sopan Basilea brings some interesting European form to the table and can claim a share of minor honors. Princess Theorem can continue her good streak and see out the 1-2-3.

#7 Nakatomi - Pimlico, R11 (21:53)

A competitive running of the Maryland Sprint and the verdict is tentatively given to NAKATOMI. He's progressed steadily and after some good efforts at this level recently, can finally make the breakthrough in graded company. Wondrwherecraigis likes it here and can show up well for a barn in good form, whilst Straight No Chaser can finish best of the rest.

#3 Mage - Pimlico, R13 (00:01)

With none of the 'also-rans' from the Kentucky Derby turning up, this year's Preakness looks at the mercy of MAGE and he can land the second leg of the Triple Crown. First Mission looks the most interesting of the rest and will have been trained to the minute for this. Blazing Sevens looks to be steadily coming back to his best and is entitled to be in the mix.