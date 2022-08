#3 Gemma's Curls - Gulfstream Park, R4 (18:58)

GEMMA'S CURLS looks to have good prospects of landing this juvenile stakes race. A cosy winner of a maiden claimer on debut, she was beaten just a 1¼ lengths second when up in class last time. Jellybean posted a good time to get off the mark last time out and can fill the runner-up spot.

#6 Codigo - Delaware Park, R5 (19:30)

CODIGO holds better claims than most and can get off the mark at the fifth time of asking. Already runner-up on three occasions, the selection was beaten just a nose on his turf debut over C&D last time and gets class relief. Edmund Fitzgerald has been consistent of late and should go close, whilst King Tsunami also demands consideration dropped in class.

#2 Thundershook - Laurel Park, R9 (22:10)

THUNDERSHOOK looks the clear pick at the weights and appeals as the one to beat. He's got a better strike-rate than most and can regain the winning thread for his shrewd trainer. Fortune's Fool arrives on the back of a good effort here last time and Ghost Game is taken to round out the 1-2-3.