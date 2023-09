Three best bets in the US from Timeform

Caribbean Night comes from a barn that specialises in this type of contest and is up to winning this lesser event. Mambo Kitten has a decent chance on these terms and appeals as best of the rest. Ribaldry was a clear-cut winner of a similar contest in July and also commands a second look.

Riding Pretty is a consistent sort but was found out in a better contest last time and should find this easier. Rachel Caroline comes here in good form and the merit of her last effort was underpinned by the clock, she looks the one for the runner-up spot. Joy's Pride could go well at a big price.

Gotta Like Him ran best race for this barn last time and should give backers a good run for their money here. Midnight Getaway has some solid recent efforts behind him and rates a contender, too. Blue Lieutenant has form in the book and could outrun his odds.