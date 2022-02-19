Timeform US SmartPlays: Saturday 19 February

#5 Millean - Aqueduct R2 (18:20)

Millean hasn't been seen for 265 days but will be hard to beat if returning anywhere near his best. Matty's Marauder appeals most of the remainder, while Run Casper Run deserves some consideration as well.

#8 Dini's Destiny - Aqueduct R4 (19:18)

This doesn't look a particularly deep maiden claimer and Dini's Destiny makes plenty of appeal to strike on debut for the Linda Rice barn. Half Birthday is also likely to be thereabouts, while Oh My Belle can't be ignored either.

#1 Dark Money - Aqueduct R7 (20:57)

Dark Money was a convincing winner at this track last time and looks the clear pick at the weights for this follow-up bid. Vintage Hollywood appeals as best of the remainder, while Truye Gold is another than can claim minor money.