Three best bets in the US from Timeform

#7 Princess Midnight - Del Mar, R1 (20:30)

PRINCESS MIDNIGHT sets a good standard and can lose her maiden tag at the fourth attempt. Happyasaclam hails from a barn whose runners are always worth a second look, though she has work to do to reverse form with the selection. Viewers Discretion also requires a closer look.

#2 Tambo - Del Mar, R2 (21:00)

TAMBO has some solid form to her name and is taken to land this juvenile stakes. Royal Slipper made an impressive start to her career, that effort underpinned by the clock, and looks the one for the forecast.

#7 The Chosen Vron - Del Mar, R8 (23:58)

THE CHOSEN VRON may have lost his impressive unbeaten streak at the Breeders' Cup last time, but still looks the clear pick at the weights and can't be opposed. Desmond Doss is from a barn who does very well with their runners in this type of race and looks the likeliest to chase the selection home. Big City Lights has been off the track for a while but shouldn't be underestimated.