#3 Response Time - Laurel Park, R5 (18:24)

RESPONSE TIME is in the form of her life having won three of her last four starts and looks a strong candidate to land the hat-trick. Quiet Imagination wasn't disgraced in a Grade 3 last time and is also likely to be on the premises back in calmer waters. Street Lute commands respect as well.

#3 Super Chow - Gulfstream Park, R8 (20:07)

The front-running SUPER CHOW looks the clear pick at the weights and will surely take plenty of beating in this stakes contest. With five wins from his first seven starts, he's clearly on the right track and it's hard to oppose him at present. Two of A Kind looks best equipped to chase him home.

#4 Backstreet Affair - Laurel Park, R10 (20:54)

BACKSTREET AFFAIR led from gate to wire and can follow up in this claimer for a barn in very good form at present. Preparefortakeoff has pieces of form that also make her of interest in this race, whilst Queen of Class can't be ruled out if transferring her recent form to her new barn.