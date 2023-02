#3 Sheriff Bianco - Aqueduct, R2 (18:20)

SHERIFF BIANCO will be hard to beat on these terms and should make a bold show. He rarely runs a bad race and has taken his form up a notch further since switched to dirt. King Angelo had daylight back to the second last time and can chase the selection home.

#2 Putthepastbehind - Tampa Bay Downs, R4 (19:15)

PUTTHEPASTBEHIND is the barn's only representative here today and should make a bold show. He made a fine reappearance last month when second after setting the pace and clearly has plenty of ability. This Run's For You is next on our list, while Big John should also be considered.

#7 Proper Attire - Laurel Park, R10 (22:02)

PROPER ATTIRE was a clear winner the last twice even though her barn wasn't in the rudest of form and is taken to complete the hat-trick. Italian Dressing is partnered by one of the top riders and is our next pick. Bandits Warrior can follow the first two home.