Three best bets in the US from Timeform

Tampa Bay Downs - R1 (16:15) - Back #1 Mr Jack

MR JACK has been running well of late and should be able to go one better than last time. Estilo Magico finished behind the selection on that occasion and can come home best of the rest. Jay's Delight merits a closer look as well.

Tampa Bay Downs - R8 (19:56) - Back #3 Sassy Charlee

SASSY CHARLEE is in great form and seems the one they have to beat in this allowance optional claimer. Kikilove won't lack for any assistance from the saddle and is also likely to be in the mix, while Ritabook demands respect as well.

Gulfstream Park - R11 (22:06) - Back #6 My Lady James

MY LADY JAMES relishes the all-weather surface at this venue and looks the clear pick at the weights. Cymbal Court has done little wrong since reverting to this distance and appeals as best of the remainder, while Frozen Solid should also be in the mix.