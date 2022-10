#8 Chasing Joy - Gulfstream Park, R2 (17:52)

CHASING JOY is of major interest on barn debut and should be up to winning this. She has a good strike-rate and bolted up in a similar low-grade claimer last time. Arrow Shape returns to the dirt and is likely to be thereabouts as well. Elliereeseaston can't be ruled out of it either if building on her last run.

#1 Septemberten - Gulfstream Park, R9 (21:37)

SEPTEMBERTEN must have a good chance on these terms and looks to have good prospects. Claimed by his former trainer after last run, this looks a good spot for him to quickly resume winning ways. Inter Miami hails from a barn that has been in good order for some time now and is likely to go close too. Avant Glory is unexposed and commands a closer look as well.

#3 Poiema - Gulfsteam Park, R10 (22:09)

POIEMA likes to force the pace and could be hard to peg back if allowed an easy lead. She was a runaway winner here last month and is taken to repeat the dose. Dem A Wonder has a fine strike-rate and is likely to be in the mix, whilst Sea Art also demands a closer look after her recent success.