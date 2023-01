#1 Johnnyfrenchfri - Laurel Park, R4 (18:54)

JOHNNYFRENCHFRI drops back into claiming company and could be hard to stop from gate one, making him hard to oppose. Dart makes appeal on barn debut and has pieces of form that make him the most likely to chase the selection home. Blown Save should find this easier than last time and commands a closer look as well.

#7 David's Rose - Gulfstream Park, R7 (20:08)

DAVID'S ROSE went down by just a neck over course and distance last time and must have a good chance on these terms. The front-running Veloce Bella represents a barn in form, clocked one of the best times in a workout a few days ago and is likely to be on the premises too. Foxy Lady could see out the 1-2-3.

#9 Wand - Gulfstream Park, R11 (22:06)

WAND represents a powerful barn and this drop into maiden claiming class can reap dividends. Beaten less than a length third over course and distance last month, she's entitled to take all the beating. Cloud Storage is partnered by a rider with a very good record here and is likely to be in the mix, while Sing Scat also commands a closer look.