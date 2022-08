#4 Born Happy - Woodbine, R1 (18:00)

BORN HAPPY is in decent nick at present and looks the one to aim at. Beaten just a length on turf debut last time, he can go one better here. Chairman Fox has had a few goes but has recorded some good speedfigures and is likely to be in the mix as well. Forittable is another to take into account.

#2 Lay The Groundwork - Monmouth Park, R10 (21:21)

LAY THE GROUNDWORK looks the clear pick at the weights and seems likely to take the beating. She's been placed both outings since breaking her maiden, including a stakes race at Delaware Park last time. Bravo Zulu can chase her home, whilst Monster Rising can go well at a big price, too.

#3 Evangeline Allons - Laurel Park, R8 (21:36)

EVANGELINE ALLONS must have a good chance on these terms and looks sure to be thereabouts. She's been running consistently on the figures of late and can add a second win to her career tally. Imnotonetocomplain is facing an easier assignment than last time and is the pick of the remainder. Helluva Lady is another who is entitled to consideration.