#7 Big Bean Christine - Aqueduct, R6 (19:44)

BIG BEAN CHRISTINE made a good start for this trainer when second last time. With the barn among the winners from just a handful of runners at this meet, she can finally get off the mark. Frosty Invasion won't lack for any assistance from the saddle and should also give a good account, whilst New York Supreme is another who demands a second look.

#1 Grigoro - Golden Gate Fields, R1 (20:45)

GRIGORO goes well round here and can make presence felt after a good run last time. Silk Road Sally can't be discounted if returning to her form from earlier in the year, whilst Desert Smoke generally runs her race and shouldn't be far away.

#10 Gracefully Wild - Aqueduct, R9 (21:12)

GRACEFULLY WILD has shown enough already to win a race at this level and seems sure to be on the premises. Treat Street has turned in creditable efforts so far and is interesting switched to dirt here. Rent Control is also switching surfaces and commands a second look