Timeform US SmartPlays: Saturday 12 February

#6 Kerik - Aqueduct R2 (18:20)

Kerik was a bit below form on a sloppy track last time and has an excellent chance of bouncing back returned to likely drier conditions. Girl of Tosconova can come out best of the remainder, while Matoula can't be ruled out of things either.

#4 Freddymo Factor - Aqueduct R3 (18:50)

Freddymo Factor was beaten just a neck over C&D last time and looks the clear pick at the weights in her bid to go one better. Scott Alaia makes appeal on stable debut and looks second best, while Scott Alaia should also be thereabouts.

#1A Carly Hustle - Aqueduct R4 (19:18)

Carly Hustle ran poorly for no obvious reason last time and looks worth another chance to prove that form wrong in this similar contest. Appreciate appeals as best of the rest, while Queentigua shouldn't be ruled out either.