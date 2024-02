Three best bets in the US from Timeform

#2 Heartened - Tampa Bay Downs, R2 (17:57)

HEARTENED has contested some stronger contests than this and appeals as being the one to beat. Smooth Player represents a barn with a good record in similar races and worked well last week, so looks the one for the runner-up spot. Idle Union may have to settle for third again.

#7 Timed Out - Aqueduct, R4 (18:20)

TIMED OUT gets class relief and must have a good chance on these terms in this spot. Sweet As Sugar comes here in a very good vein of form and is likely also to go close, while Diva Banker is another to consider in this claimer.

#4 El De Larry - Laurel Park, R7 (20:20)

EL DE LARRY is getting the hang of things with racing and is taken to land the hat-trick. Dashing d'Artagnan chased the selection home last time and may have to settle for second best again, while Surfboard also demands a second look but will have to be over his starting issues from last time.