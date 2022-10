#6 Be Your Best - Belmont At The Big A, R8 (21:39)

A Grade 2 on the turf for juvenile fillies and plenty of untapped potential on show, but it may pay to side with BE YOUR BEST. The daughter of Muhaarar is a perfect two from two, winning a stakes contest at Saratoga in good style at the beginning of last month. Alluring Angel is out again quickly after being beaten just a nose in a valuable contest at Kentucky Downs and is taken to get second.

#6 Tyler's Tribe - Prairie Meadows, R7 (00:33)

TYLER'S TRIBE has won all four of his starts to date by large margins and is a straightforward pick. All his wins have been backed up by the clock and he can land this before moving up in class. C R Insta Gator won an allowance last time and can fill the runner-up slot.

#2 Ain't Life Grand - Prairie Meadows, R8 (00:59)

AIN'T LIFE GRAND looks the clear pick at the weights and sets a very high standard. He won two stakes races here in the summer before finding a hot Grade 1 beyond him last time. The class relief today promises to see him put his best foot forward. Spalding Stroll had daylight back in second last time and can chase the selection home.