#6 Freeze The Fire - Laurel Park, R5 (19:28)

FREEZE THE FIRE made a successful start to his career last month from a subsequent winner and is taken as the one to beat. Frightland is less up against it on this occasion and rates a contender as well for a barn with a strong record here. Jebologist also requires a closer look.

#1 Wild Behaviour - Delaware Park, R9 (21:30)

WILD BEHAVIOR has been holding his form well for this barn and looks to have the best prospects. John's Promise has an absence to overcome but is taking a massive drop in class and looks second best.

#5 Prince Of Jericho - Laurel Park, R9 (21:38)

PRINCE OF JERICHO has been holding his form very well and ran a big race when second to a progressive sort in a Grade 3 last time and looks the one to beat getting class relief. Coffeewithchris was out of his depth in the Preakness last time and should find this easier, so can fill the runner-up slot.