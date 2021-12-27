Timeform US SmartPlays: Monday 27 December

#11 Blugrascat's Smile - Parx R2 (17:37)

Blugrascat's Smile is taking marked drop in grade from his last race and is very much the one to beat in this low-level claimer. American Roma arrives here in a good vein of form and is likely to be in the mix too, while Superhighway is another who is entitled to a closer look.

#10 Dig Charlie Dig - Parx R3 (18:04)

Dig Charlie Dig is from a barn that does really well with its new recruits and he has leading claims of taking this $k claiming contest. Methodical is another that should go well too, while Cobble Hill also requires scrutiny.

#5 Sheer Flattery - Parx R8 (20:19)

Sheer Flattery has been in fine form for some time now and has an excellent chance at the weights in this starter allowance event. Icy Dude may be second best, while Kingsville and Flat Out Flashy are others to consider.