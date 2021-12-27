To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Tony Calvin Tips

Rhys Williams Tips

Paul Nicholls Previews

Daily Racing Multiple

Today's Racing News

Racing Results & Replays

Timeform US SmartPlays: Monday 27 December

US racing
Timeform bring you three to back in the US on Monday

Timeform provide the best bets at Parx on Monday.

"...is very much the one to beat in this low-level claimer..."

Timeform on Blugrascat's Smile

#11 Blugrascat's Smile - Parx R2 (17:37)

Blugrascat's Smile is taking marked drop in grade from his last race and is very much the one to beat in this low-level claimer. American Roma arrives here in a good vein of form and is likely to be in the mix too, while Superhighway is another who is entitled to a closer look.

#10 Dig Charlie Dig - Parx R3 (18:04)

Dig Charlie Dig is from a barn that does really well with its new recruits and he has leading claims of taking this $k claiming contest. Methodical is another that should go well too, while Cobble Hill also requires scrutiny.

#5 Sheer Flattery - Parx R8 (20:19)

Sheer Flattery has been in fine form for some time now and has an excellent chance at the weights in this starter allowance event. Icy Dude may be second best, while Kingsville and Flat Out Flashy are others to consider.

Philadelphia (US) 27th Dec (R8 1m1f Allw)

Show Hide

Monday 27 December, 8.19pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Icy Dude
Start Meee
Silver Edge
Kingsville
Sheer Flattery
Flat Out Flashy
Colonel Juan
Relishment
Marco Island
Twisted Tom
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Horse Racing Tips