Three best bets in the US from Timeform

#7 Calling An Audible - Aqueduct, R1 (17:50)

CALLING AN AUDIBLE was beaten just a head last time and is taken to one better this time. Call Her Bluff could well come out best of the rest, while Fast And Frisky merits respect as well.

#5 Gun Song - Gulfstream Park, R7 (20:08)

GUN SONG has a decent chance on these terms and looks to have good prospects of claiming a second career success. Purloin found Grade 2 company too hot last time and is also likely to be thereabouts getting class relief. Miss Sayely was successful on a muddy track when last seen and also has claims.

#6 Run For The Hills - Gulfstream Park, R8 (20:37)

RUN FOR THE HILLS has been beaten narrowly the last twice but is taken to come out on top in this spot. Oh Darlin has pieces of form that make her of interest and she can outrun her odds, while Ivory Moon can go well again.