#2 Tempermental - Aqueduct R3 (18:18)

Tempermental isn't the most consistent but this is easier than on her last few outings and she looks to have a good chance at the weights. My Delicious comes here in a very good vein of form and is taken to get second, while Bunty Windermere is also considered.

#6 Complete Agenda - Aqueduct R6 (19:42)

Complete Agenda is dropping into a claimer for the first time and will take plenty of stopping for the in-form Todd Pletcher team. Uncle Water Flow can chase the selection home, while Spettro is likely to be in the mix as well.

#4 Leeloo - Aqueduct R7 (20:12)

Leeloo was a bit out of her depth in stakes company last time but looks to have a good chance of getting back into the winning groove in this allowance contest. To A T is back at a more suitable trip today and is a contender as well, while Runaway Rockette is another who requires consideration.