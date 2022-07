#2 Cora - Woodbine, R3 (19:12)

CORA is weighted to go well and seems likely to take the beating. She's been running more creditably of late than most of these, including when a good third in a similar contest last time. Linda Loves Lace is taking a drop in class and can chase the selection home.

#6 Mutakaamil - Delaware Park, R6 (20:00)

MUTAKAAMIL looks the one to have most faith in. He's won three times this year and is turned out again quickly having finished third in a similar event at Laurel Park last time. Binkster is facing an easier assignment than last time and ought to go close as well, whilst Tappin For Glory also can't be ruled out on recent form.

#6 Raspberry Ballet - Gulfstream Park, R2 (20:25)

RASPBERRY BALLET recorded a good workout last week and could be the one to beat. She's only won once but drops back into a low level claimer here. Unbridled Glitter is in decent nick at present and is also likely to be on the premises. Dream Adrianna merits a second look as well