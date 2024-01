Three best bets in the US from Timeform

#9 Tempermental - Aqueduct, R3 (18:47)

TEMPERMENTAL is in a very good vein of form at present and can take advantage of the huge class relief she gets today. Beautiful Karen is taken to quickly get back on track and appeals as best of the rest. Solib can follow the first two home.

#8 Song Of Shadows - Santa Anita, R7 (23:10)

SONG OF SHADOWS has been a model of consistency for her trainer and holds better claims than most in this California-bred allowance. Don't Ju Forget has work to do to reverse form with the selection but recorded the best workout the other day and is entitled to be on the premises too, while Paleo's Princess is also a contender back on turf.

#6 Divine Fashion - Charles Town, R6 (02:32)

DIVINE FASHION is weighted to go well and should make a bold show in the hat-trick bid. Betcha By Golly is in decent nick at present and is also likely to be in the mix, while Baby Man was a clear-cut winner last time and can go well on barn debut.