Timeform US SmartPlays: Friday 31 December

US racing
Timeform bring you three to back in the US on Friday

Timeform provide the best bets at Aqueduct and Santa Anita on Friday.

"California Street has to be considered on first start for his new trainer and looks to have good claims of recording a sixth career success."

Magnetique (Aqueduct R2, 18:19 GMT) is dropping markedly in class for this $14k claimer and looks sure to take all the beating. Mia Bea Star is another class-dropper and looks the likeliest runner-up, while Addilyn is another that should be thereabouts.

Blewitt (Aqueduct R5, 19:38 GMT) was a runaway winner here last month and the speed figure he recorded there suggests he is more than capable of following up at this higher level. Dark Storm comes here in a good vein of form and is likely to be on the premises as well, while Direct Order is another who demands a closer look.

California Street (Santa Anita R5, 22:30 GMT) has to be considered on first start for his new trainer and looks to have good claims of recording a sixth career success. Zimba Warrior is in good nick and may be the one to finish second, while Italiano is also a threat.

Santa Anita Park (US) 31st Dec (R5 7f Claim)

Friday 31 December, 10.30pm

Heartfullofstars
Invictatatus
California Street
Zimba Warrior
