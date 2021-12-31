Timeform US SmartPlays: Friday 31 December

Magnetique (Aqueduct R2, 18:19 GMT) is dropping markedly in class for this $14k claimer and looks sure to take all the beating. Mia Bea Star is another class-dropper and looks the likeliest runner-up, while Addilyn is another that should be thereabouts.

Blewitt (Aqueduct R5, 19:38 GMT) was a runaway winner here last month and the speed figure he recorded there suggests he is more than capable of following up at this higher level. Dark Storm comes here in a good vein of form and is likely to be on the premises as well, while Direct Order is another who demands a closer look.

California Street (Santa Anita R5, 22:30 GMT) has to be considered on first start for his new trainer and looks to have good claims of recording a sixth career success. Zimba Warrior is in good nick and may be the one to finish second, while Italiano is also a threat.