#4 Classic Lynne - Laurel Park, R2 (17:56)

CLASSIC LYNNE gets class relief and will be hard to beat on these terms. Her recent run should have blown away any cobwebs. Dotada represents a successful barn and is likely to be in the mix too. Musical Cat is in good form at present and deserves some consideration as well.

#5 Mit Mazel - Laurel Park, R8 (21:19)

MIT MAZEL has won twice in recent months for this barn and looks up to winning this. She has a good record at this distance and this looks a good opportunity to add to that record. Dry Well thumped the opposition on penultimate outing and is the pick of the remainder.

#2 Dart - Laurel Park, R9 (21:42)

DART has changed hands once again and is back with a barn he's represented before. He has a decent chance on these terms and after three near misses he can enter the winner's circle again. Smart And Fast hails from a barn that has been in good order for some time now and should go well too. Bonded demands respect as well.