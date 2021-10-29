Timeform US SmartPlays: Friday 29 October

#4 Guana Cay - Keeneland R3 (19:04)

Guana Cay was amiss when last seen at Monmouth in June but appears to be working well for this return and drops into claiming company for the first time. Bertrada makes appeal on stable debut and should chase the selection home, while Flashy Biz can also make the places.

#3 Decision Maker - Keeneland R6 (20:40)

Decision Maker will need a bit of pace help up front but he'll be rolling late and has a decent chance of recording a fourth career success. First Line will get plenty of help from the saddle here and is also likely to be in the mix, while Sono Grato is another that requires a closer look.

#9 Chi Town Lady - Keeneland R8 (21:44)

Chi Town Lady sets a clear standard in this stakes contest and shouldn't be fazed by the switch back to dirt having raced on turf the last twice. Main danger Jester Calls Nojoy couldn't get competitive in Grade 1 company last time but should be on the premises returning to an easier grade.

