#5 Malibu Max - Tampa Bay Downs, R4 (18:57)

Malibu Max has an excellent chance at the weights and has plenty in his favour. The veteran has rejoined a trainer who saddled him to success last December at Gulfstream and operates at a good strike-rate. Internet of Things was a wide-margin winner last time and can fill the runner-up slot for a trainer in good form.

#5 Potente Alba - Golden Gate Fields, R1 (21:15)

Potente Alba can make a bold bid on these terms. This speedy individual is well drawn on the outer and can make a good fist of things early on. Darksaber shouldn't be far away from the gate either and looks the likeliest to chase the selection home.

#7 In Our A - Golden Gate Fields, R5 (23:26)

In Our A arrives here in a very good vein of form and sets a good standard. The selection has a good strike-rate and tries turf for the first-time having exclusively raced on a synthetic surface to date, but that shouldn't be a hindrance. Honeymoonz Over has a previous course and distance success and can emerge best of the remainder, whilst Go Smiley Go warrants a closer look.