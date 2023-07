#1 Bel Pensiero - Monmouth Park, R1 (19:00)

BEL PENSIERO recently returned to action with a pair of second-placed finishes and promises to be hard to beat on these terms. Amazing Graces Joy gets class relief and should find this an easier assignment than of late. Sea Maiden is another worth looking at.

#9 Cinco Richie - Evangeline Dows, R1 (23:30)

CINCO RICHIE gets class relief and has an excellent chance at the weights. He's been running well of late and should find this easier. Bello Creedo has been in good heart since switched to the turf and can come out best of the rest. Midnight Oil won last time and can't be ruled out.

#6 Prince Cosmo - Evangeline Downs, R3 (00:24)

PRINCE COSMO has the form in the book and can finally get off the mark in this maiden contest back on turf. Josie's Priority nearly made every yard a winning one last time and is taken to get second. Donegal Mischief has some solid workouts and can see out the 1-2-3 on debut.