Timeform US SmartPlays: Friday 28 January

US racing
Timeform focus on the US action at Tampa Bay

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Tampa Bay on Friday.

"...has been below form on turf of late but has been working well on the Tampa dirt and may be bounce back..."

Timeform on Cuz

#4 Cuz - Tampa Bay R2 (17:43)

Cuz has been below form on turf of late but has been working well on the Tampa dirt and may be bounce back with a switch to the main track today. Ride Em comes here in a very good vein of form and appeals as best of the remainder, while Polito is also considered.

#4 Miriam's Sky - Tampa Bay R4 (18:43)

Miriam's Sky is of major interest on stable debut and has good prospects of recording a fifth career success. Painter's Pride should find the return to this trip a good move and appeals most of the remainder, while Tapsolute demands respect as well.

#9 Seclude - Tampa Bay R9 (21:21)

Seclude looks the pick at the weights and holds most appeal in what is an open claimer on the turf. Estilo Varonil comes with a trainer/jockey combination that takes the eye and could well come out best of the remainder, while Silent Sonata isn't out of it either.

