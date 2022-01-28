Timeform US SmartPlays: Friday 28 January

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Tampa Bay on Friday.
#4 Cuz - Tampa Bay R2 (17:43)
Cuz has been below form on turf of late but has been working well on the Tampa dirt and may be bounce back with a switch to the main track today. Ride Em comes here in a very good vein of form and appeals as best of the remainder, while Polito is also considered.
#4 Miriam's Sky - Tampa Bay R4 (18:43)
Miriam's Sky is of major interest on stable debut and has good prospects of recording a fifth career success. Painter's Pride should find the return to this trip a good move and appeals most of the remainder, while Tapsolute demands respect as well.
#9 Seclude - Tampa Bay R9 (21:21)
Seclude looks the pick at the weights and holds most appeal in what is an open claimer on the turf. Estilo Varonil comes with a trainer/jockey combination that takes the eye and could well come out best of the remainder, while Silent Sonata isn't out of it either.