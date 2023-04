#4 Mama Maria - Gulfstream Park, R3 (18:38)

MAMA MARIA has hit the board on each start and appeals as being hard to beat in this contest. Principia generally runs her race and could well come out best of the remainder, whilst Fortuna Belle also requires consideration off a break.

#1 Loco Abarrio - Gulfstream Park, R7 (20:43)

LOCO ABARRIO is weighted to go well and holds better claims than most. He's progressing nicely and can follow up from last time in this State-bred allowance. Big John comes with a jockey booking that looks very significant and is our next pick. Diamond Cool isn't entirely out of it either getting class relief.

#2 Remember Sue - Golden Gate Fields, R3 (22:14)

REMEMBER SUE looks the clear pick at the weights and should give it a good go. The potential pace set up in this race looks perfect for her pounce and stalk running style. Grigoro has been in good heart of late and is taken for the forecast.