Timeform US SmartPlays: Friday 26 November

US racing
Timeform pick out the best bets in the US

Timeform provide the three best bets at Tampa Bay on Friday.

"...is taken to go one better than when runner-up at Meadowlands last time..."

Timeform on Thomond Park

#11 Palmgirl - Tampa Bay R4 (19:04)

Palmgirl was a good third at Gulfstream last time and is weighted to go well in this similar contest. Audrey is facing an easier assignment than last time and is up there on the shortlist too, while Emperor's Song deserves respect as well.

#6 Thomond Park - Tampa Bay R5 (19:33)

Thomond Park is in decent nick at present and is taken to go one better than when runner-up at Meadowlands last time. Bear Creek is of interest on stable debut and is our next pick, while Toss is another not dismissed lightly.

#9 Tony Small - Tampa Bay R8 (21:06)

Tony Small hasn't been seen since the summer but represents a trainer with a good record at this track and will be hard to beat if returning at his best. Litigant enters calculations on strike rate here alone and can emerge second best, while Curlin's Thrill also requires a second look.

Tampa Bay Downs (US) 26th Nov (R8 7f Claim)

Friday 26 November, 9.06pm

Curlins Thrill
Litigant
Mystic Link
End All Get All
Gran Runner
Jimmy The Kid
Richy
Vicarage
Tony Small
