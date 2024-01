Three best bets in the US from Timeform

LAMPORGHINI has made a smooth transition to turf and can go one better than the last twice. Lady Monclaire is out again quickly after taking a big step forward last time and should give a good account too. Where Is Zizi also commands a second look switching to the turf.

WATCH HILL comes here in a very good vein of form and seems likely to take the beating dropping back into a maiden claimer. Munny For Nuthin is reliable and should be on the premises, while Dolly's Bank could go well at a big price.

CHAMAVILLE was beaten just a nose at this level last time and looks to have the best chance of going one better. Almost Got Lucky gets class relief on barn debut and can emerge best of the remainder. Poker Alice is also worth a look on racecourse debut.