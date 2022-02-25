Timeform US SmartPlays: Friday 25 February

Aqueduct (US) 25th Feb (R7 7f Allw)Show Hide
Friday 25 February, 8.57pm
|Cinderellas Cause
|Big Als Gal
|Big Tonys Girl
|Witch Hunter
|Captivating Cara
|Fancy Feline
|Violentiam
Timeform provide the three best bets at Aqueduct on Friday.
"...has a good chance of notching another success..."
Timeform on Exotic Mist
#2 Exotic West - Aqueduct R3 (18:50)
Exotic West unseated her rider early on last time but was a winner over this C&D the time before and has a good chance of notching another success. Baba is of interest on stable debut and appeals most of the rest, while Ruvies In Time also needs a second look.
#1 Demo Doctor - Aqueduct R6 (20:23)
Demo Doctor was below form last time but is taking a significant drop in grade in this $14k claimer and is taken to bounce back. Irish Giant is another who demands a closer look, while Doublepour is another that can't be completely ruled out.
#6 Fancy Feline - Aqueduct R7 (20:57)
The hat-trick seeking Fancy Feline has an excellent chance at the weights and looks worth siding with to continue her fine form. Witch Hunter represents a stable that do well in this type of event and is a contender too, Big Al's Gal is another with chances.
Bet £20 on horse racing over the course of the week (Monday to Sunday, bets must settle before the end of the week) and get £10 towards your Cheltenham free bet pot. Do it each week in the three weeks leading up to the Festival for a maximum free bet pot total of £30 which will be credited to your account on March 14. Available on Sportsbook AND Exchange, T&Cs apply.
