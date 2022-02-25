Timeform US SmartPlays: Friday 25 February

#2 Exotic West - Aqueduct R3 (18:50)

Exotic West unseated her rider early on last time but was a winner over this C&D the time before and has a good chance of notching another success. Baba is of interest on stable debut and appeals most of the rest, while Ruvies In Time also needs a second look.

#1 Demo Doctor - Aqueduct R6 (20:23)

Demo Doctor was below form last time but is taking a significant drop in grade in this $14k claimer and is taken to bounce back. Irish Giant is another who demands a closer look, while Doublepour is another that can't be completely ruled out.

#6 Fancy Feline - Aqueduct R7 (20:57)

The hat-trick seeking Fancy Feline has an excellent chance at the weights and looks worth siding with to continue her fine form. Witch Hunter represents a stable that do well in this type of event and is a contender too, Big Al's Gal is another with chances.